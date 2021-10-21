Anzeige
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
08:09 Uhr
12,250 Euro
+0,350
+2,94 %
Mentice AB: Mentice's CEO Göran Malmberg to present the company's interim report at a webcast conference call on October 28 at 9:30 CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) announces that the company will present its interim report via webcast conference call with the opportunity for interested parties to ask questions to CEO Göran Malmberg and CFO Gunilla Andersson.

To register for the presentation of the interim report for the period July - September 2021, which will be held on October 28 at 9.30 CEST, visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

The presentation will be held in English. Participants are advised to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
Email: goran.malmberg@mentice.com
Tel US: +1 (312) 860 5610
Tel Sweden: +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

Market place: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm | Ticker symbol: MNTC
Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, tel +46 8 528 00 399 e-post info@fnca.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/mentice-s-ceo-goran-malmberg-to-present-the-company-s-interim-report-at-a-webcast-conference-call-on,c3436554

