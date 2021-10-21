Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2021 | 10:46
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thSeptember 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th September 2021US$ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.08 at 31 August 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results, at 31 August 2021, are currently being reviewed by the Company's Auditors and the above NAV is therefore subject to change..

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thSeptember 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments413,715
Cash and Cash equivalents43,004
Other Receivables183
Total Assets456,902
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202273,799
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,505
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202235,954
Other liabilities1,584
Total Liabilities142,842
Net Asset Value314,060
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.05

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.