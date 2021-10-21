JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thSeptember 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th September 2021 US$ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.08 at 31 August 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results, at 31 August 2021, are currently being reviewed by the Company's Auditors and the above NAV is therefore subject to change..

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thSeptember 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 413,715 Cash and Cash equivalents 43,004 Other Receivables 183 Total Assets 456,902 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 73,799 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,505 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 35,954 Other liabilities 1,584 Total Liabilities 142,842 Net Asset Value 314,060 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.05

