JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thSeptember 2021 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|30th September 2021
|US$ 4.05
JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2021 is $4.05 per share ($4.08 at 31 August 2021), the decrease in NAV per share of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results, at 31 August 2021, are currently being reviewed by the Company's Auditors and the above NAV is therefore subject to change..
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30thSeptember 2021:
|Assets
|US$'000
|Private Investments
|413,715
|Cash and Cash equivalents
|43,004
|Other Receivables
|183
|Total Assets
|456,902
|Liabilities
|ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022
|73,799
|Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022
|31,505
|Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022
|35,954
|Other liabilities
|1,584
|Total Liabilities
|142,842
|Net Asset Value
|314,060
|Number of Ordinary shares in issue
|77,477,214
|Net Assets Value per Ordinary share
|$4.05
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com