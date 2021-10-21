Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Dow Jones News
21.10.2021 | 11:01
LYXOR ETF - Fund name change

DJ LYXOR ETF - Fund name change

Lyxor International Asset Management (LCUS ) LYXOR ETF - Fund name change 21-Oct-2021 / 09:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: NOTICE - FUND NAME CHANGE

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781540957 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LCUS 
Sequence No.:  124910 
EQS News ID:  1242508 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242508&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 04:29 ET (08:29 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
