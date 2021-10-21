

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence weakened in October, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 3.3 in October from 8.2 in September. The average for the past six months was 3.9.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 9.8 in October from 16.2 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 2.8 in October from 9.6 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to 9.7 in October from 14.0 in September.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to 7.0 from 10.4 September.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in September as the index increased to -12.9 from -9.2 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



