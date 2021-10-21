Construction has begun on a manufacturing pilot project to see battery-grade nickel, cobalt and manganese for precursor battery cathode materials (PCAM) in Perth. The facility is expected to be completed in early 2022 and is one of a number of developments that will look to establish Western Australia (WA) as a materials supplier to the growing battery manufacturing industry.With its significant mineral reserves, WA is looking to become an important materials supplier as lithium-ion battery manufacturers continue to scale up - to supply both the stationary and Electric Vehicle (EV) battery makers. ...

