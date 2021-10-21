

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in October, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 76.8 in October from 79.7 in September.



The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.



The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 60.7 in October from 62.6 in September.



The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 75.6 in October from 79.0 in the previous month.



The general economic situation expectation index declined to 74.2 in October from 79.3 in the prior month.



Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months fell to 96.6 in October from 97.7 in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

