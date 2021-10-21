

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Jose, California -based Demaiz Inc., doing business as Mex-tamale Foods, is recalling around 20,759 pounds of pork and beef tamales citing misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The beef and pork tamale items produced between September 20 to October 14, 2021 contains sesame seeds, an allergen, which is not declared on the final product label. The affected items are in bulk packages containing individually wrapped pieces.



The recall involves 6-oz pieces of fully cooked, not shelf stable of 'MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk; and 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of 'MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz Beef TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.



The recall also involves 8-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable of 'MEX-TAMALES FOODS 8oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk, and 6-oz pieces of heat treated, not fully cooked, and not shelf stable of 'MEX-TAMALES FOODS 6oz PORK TAMALES Wrapped In Inedible Corn Husk.'



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 45434' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Northern California. The tamale products are served to consumers from a deli counter at retailers.



The recall was initiated after FSIS observed sesame seeds being added to the tamale sauce and determined that sesame seeds were not listed on the product labels.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



