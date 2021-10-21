

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday as news about the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group offset investor optimism around the earnings season.



The benchmark DAX slipped 31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,492 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



Automakers fell across the board, with Volkswagen falling 1.5 percent.



Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank rising 0.3 percent while Deutsche Bank fell over 1 percent.



Software AG rallied more than 3 percent after reporting a rise in Q3 profit.



SAP rose over 1 percent. The software group confirmed its preliminary third-quarter results and full-year guidance.



Wholesale giant METRO AG declined 0.7 percent, a day after posting higher sales for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year.



