- (PLX AI) - Fingerprint Cards shares slumped 18% after third-quarter earnings missed expectations and the company said it was considering new financing.
- • Q3 missed on revenue and EBITDA level
- • Fingerprint Cards decided to commission Carnegie Investment Bank to evaluate the conditions for supplementing Fingerprints' financing with debt capital in order to further accelerate the company's growth, the company said
- • The announcement raised questions in the market about the potential size of the financing, traders said
