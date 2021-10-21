Panels being covered in volcanic ash can cause several problems - as has been seen recently with ongoing eruption in the Canary Islands. The weight of the ash may be too much for the structure to bear, sharp ash particles or small stones within the ash can scratch module glass, and acids or sulfur compounds contained in the ash can cause corrosion on the backsheet.More than a month has passed since the eruption of the Dorsal de Cumbre Viejo volcano on the island of La Palma began, at 2:13 PM on September 19th. Today, lava has spread from the volcano near the town of El Paraíso in the municipality ...

