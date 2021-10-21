Bybit
Bybit Wins the Most Transparent Exchange at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021
DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach - 21 October 2021 - Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has clinched the "Most Transparent Exchange" award at Crypto Expo Dubai (CED) Awards 2021. The award recognized Bybit for its track record of stellar performance, user feedback, scale and financials.
"As organizers of CED 2021, the largest crypto event in the Middle East, we witnessed the growth of users in the crypto exchanges recently. We are happy and honored to present Bybit with the award after a thorough evaluation of Bybit's performance in the past few years." said Dwain Elias Albores, Project Manager of CED 2021. Other factors considered for this award are customer reviews, online traffic and the cryp- to exchange's financials.
Terrenus was also a speaker on the "Best of Crypto Exchanges" panel at the conference, where he shared Bybit's perspectives on regulations - "Regulations don't have to be a 'challenge' per se - as a crypto exchange, Bybit embraces progressive regulations. Because our vision isn't so different: We want to protect our customers and we want the industry to thrive. In our experience, regulators do listen to feedback from market participants. For the industry to thrive, we need a regulatory framework that is built on dialogues between regulators and ex- perts and people who understand how decentralized finance works."
Crypto Expo Dubai was held on Oct. 14 to 15 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, and was attended by 8,000 industry influencers, market experts, and crypto professionals.
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, cloud and DeFi mining products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
