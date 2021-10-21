- (PLX AI) - Q3 EPS DKK 4 vs. estimate DKK 3.8
- • Q3 net income DKK 356 million vs. estimate DKK 336 million
- • Q3 combined ratio 85.7% vs. estimate 85.7%
- • Q3 combined ratio ex run-off 87.6% vs. estimate 88%
- • Topdanmark Assumptions for 2022: Premium growth in non-life of 4-5.5%, and a combined ratio of 86-89, excluding run-off
- • The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is narrowed from 85-86 to 85-85.5, excluding run-off in Q4
- • The assumed premium growth for non-life is narrowed from 4-5% to 4-4.5%
- • The post-tax profit forecast for 2021 is improved from DKK 1,650-1,750m to DKK 1,750-1,800m, excluding run-off in Q4
