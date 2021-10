ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.05 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 42% at $14.18



Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 25% at $1.32



TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) is up over 24% at $28.35



InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is up over 18% at $4.18



NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is up over 16% at $2.87



Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is up over 12% at $11.31



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is up over 12% at $1.43



SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 9% at $3.02



Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) is up over 8% at $4.15



Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 6% at $44.85



China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) is up over 5% at $7.94



In the Red



ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is down over 7% at $1.03



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is down over 6% at $7.56



CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is down over 6% at $1.06



ABB Ltd (ABB) is down over 5% at $33.18



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) is down over 4% at $10.52



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

