

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):



-Earnings: $0.45 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.16 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.73 in Q3 vs. -$1.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.14 billion or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.27 per share -Revenue: $4.68 billion in Q3 vs. $1.79 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de