

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, to reflect higher than anticipated COVID-19 testing volumes and base business performance.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.69 to $15.09 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.50 to $13.90 per share on net revenues between $10.45 billion and $10.60 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $12.54 to $13.24 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.65 to $12.35 per share on net revenues between $9.84 billion and $10.09 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.93 per share on revenues of $10.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



