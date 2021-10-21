DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: RESTORATION OF TRADING

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: RESTORATION OF TRADING 21-Oct-2021 / 11:51 GMT/BST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following company is restored to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08.00am, 21/10/2021:

Vulcan Industries plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: VULC

ISIN: GB00BKMDX634

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

77 Cornhill London

EC3V 3QQ

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1242555 21-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 06:52 ET (10:52 GMT)