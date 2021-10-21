

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $537 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $316 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $552 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $4.58 billion from $3.97 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $552 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $4.58 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARSH & MCLENNAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de