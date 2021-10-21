

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.40 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $794.72 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 105.3% to $6.22 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



The Blackstone Group L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $794.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.22 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKSTONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de