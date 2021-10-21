

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that results from a phase 3 randomized, controlled trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of a 30-µg booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older, showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% compared to those who did not receive a booster.



In the trial, a booster dose administered to individuals who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose series restored vaccine protection against COVID-19 to the high levels achieved after the second dose.



Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit detailed results from the trial for peer-reviewed publication. The companies also plan to share these data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory agencies around the world as soon as possible.



The FDA last month had authorized booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for older people and high risk workers at least six months after the second dose.



