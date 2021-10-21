DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2021 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2021) of GBP64.29m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2021) of GBP47.46m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/10/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 227.6p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 225.66p Ordinary share price 204.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.37)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.13p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 113.00p Premium to NAV (2.69)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 20/10/2021

