Tachus, a leading high-speed fiber Internet provider launched in late 2018 in The Woodlands, Texas, today announced that it has connected its 10,000th household with reliable, lightning-fast Internet that is up to ten times faster than the average residential connection. This milestone was achieved a little over two years since connecting its first customer in August 2019.

"Tachus is proud to serve the communications and entertainment needs of Greater Houston communities with our powerful fiber Internet technology," said Tachus Co-Founder and CEO Hal Brumfield. "As a local company, we are particularly excited to light our 10,000th home so quickly. We will continue to offer residents access to lightning-fast Internet speeds that will transform their online experience."

Tachus leverages a proprietary, approximately 700-mile fiber network to enable service availability to nearly 40,000 homes in the Greater Houston area, using redundant pathways to ensure customers consistently experience industry-leading network speeds and reliability. Its 100% fiber network also has ample capacity to accommodate significant increases in Internet usage.

"We know that many people in the Houston area are still working from home due to COVID-19 and must connect to the Internet throughout the workday," Tachus Co-Founder, President and Chief Growth Officer Carter Old said. "Tachus has made substantial investments in a generational, future-proof fiber network to ensure that our residential service is always up and that customers always receive the speeds they signed up for."

Tachus' exceptionally fast and reliable fiber Internet service is not the only thing the company is bringing to the Greater Houston area. As a local business, the company prides itself on providing unmatched customer service.

"While we have made great progress in building our state-of-the-art fiber rich network to bring neighborhoods into the modern communications age, we are equally committed to providing the highest level of care and support by our Woodlands-based, dedicated customer service team," Brumfield said.

To learn more about more about Tachus, please visit www.tachus.com or call (832) 791-1100.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX and founded in late 2018, Tachus LLC is a private equity-backed fiber broadband ISP. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that is available to nearly 40,000 homes and serves over 10,000 customers, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its residential fiber network to other parts of the Houston area. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

