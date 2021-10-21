SuiteCX named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SuiteCX as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrixhttps://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/spark-matrix-customer-journey-mapping-cjm-2021/ includes a detailed analysis of global CJM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CJM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, CJM along with major industries, is facing significant challenges and negative growth. Despite the economic recession, technology investments are expected to rise from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions. Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition. Organizations of all sizes, especially large enterprises are showing tremendous interest in journey-based technology to adopt customer-centric culture and serve customers in an omnichannel environment.

The CJM tools' key value proposition of designing and visualizing customer journey by fusing comprehensive customer information across interaction channels & marketing systems, integrating real-time voice of customer (VoC), incorporating voice of employees (VoE), and other information with rich multi-media support, is driving market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings.

SuiteCX is a provider of customer experience platform for brainstorming, ideation, customer journey mapping, CX diagnostic assessments, and applied CX solutions. The company is positioned amongst the leading CJM vendors in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021. The SuiteCX customer experience management platform provides support for design-based innovation, facilitated brainstorming, journey mapping, 360-degree CX visualization, customization, persona support, collaboration & sharing, diagnostics, storytelling, prioritization, and roadmap planning. The platform offers comprehensive customer journey/experience mapping capabilities, including journey visualization, journey design and planning, and journey testing and optimization.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Through its integrated components, including data-driven personas, touch inventories, experience maps, precision marketing, customer-centric diagnostics, and intuitive visualization and analysis functionality for designing and planning CX strategies, SuiteCX's robust CJM tool enables organizations to deliver compelling customer experience and value." Priyanka further adds "SuiteCX offers its customers' a robust technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators including support for superior CX design and implementation, easy migration from other platforms, easy access to project maps using a linkable atlas, and robust modeling support. The company provides users the ability to customize any software element and address specific set of requirements by using the bespoke tool. SuiteCX is expected to expand its market share in the global customer journey mapping market with its competitive product and growth strategy as well as strong customer value proposition."

"Every business has customers. Every customer has an experience. Every successful journey needs effective mapping. The opportunity - and opportunity costs - are so large that there is no room for misstep. We believe that Quadrant has made it very clear that SuiteCX has the right tools for superior customer experience design that is backed by brilliant strategy geared to the needs of each SuiteCX client and their customers. "

Board Chair, Martha Rogers PHD

