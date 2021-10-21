

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following strong third-quarter results and expressing confidence to sustain the momentum to the next year, QVIA Holdings (IQV) on Thursday raised its full-year guidance, better than the consensus estimates.



The company now sees full-year revenue in the range of $13.775 billion- $13.85 billion, up from $13.55 billion- $13.7 billion guided earlier.



Earnings per share for the full-year, on an adjusted basis, are expected between $8.85 and $8.95, up from the prior outlook of $8.7- $8.9.



On average nineteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.83 per share on revenue of $13.68 billion for the period. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $3.537 billion- $3.612 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.37- $2.47.



The consensus estimate is $3.48 billion for revenue and $2.39 per share for earnings.



