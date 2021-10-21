

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per share. This compares with $0.19 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 109.1% to $10.31 billion from $4.93 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.13 Bln. vs. $0.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.28 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.28 -Revenue (Q3): $10.31 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de