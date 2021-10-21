Genially Wins EdTechX Award for Innovation & Growth 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genially , the leading interactive content creation platform, has won the EdTechX Awards in the Innovation & Growth category. These awards, now in their ninth edition, recognize the fastest growing and most innovative startups across the global EdTech industry.

Winners and finalists have been announced to an audience of educators, technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors interested in building a better future for learners in K12, HigherEd and Corporate Elearning.

"Our vision is to make interactive content the new standard in communication, and the outpouring of support we've experienced within the education community validates the need of a tool like Genially and encourages us to keep working," said Juan Rubio, CEO at Genially. "We are proud to provide changemakers like educators and learners with an innovative product they can use with ease to engage and connect with others in a memorable and meaningful way," added Rubio.

While Genially provides its community with a plethora of innovative options for content creation, its signature is interactivity. "The ability to create interactive materials that keep learners interested and actively exploring their courses explains why teachers and students make up such an important portion of our 10 million plus creators," commented Rubio.

Finalists and winners were selected and judged based on various criteria including innovation, market scale, growth, and impact.

This is one of several recent awards Genially has received. The company has also been recognized at the EdTech Digest Awards , enlightED Awards , BETT's GESA Global EdTech Startups Awards, and Digital Skills Awards .

About Genially

Launched in 2015, Genially is an online tool for creating interactive and animated content. With Genially, anyone can create incredible communication experiences easily, quickly, and for free. The creation types available include presentations, infographics, interactive images, maps, quizzes, resumes and calendars. Given its versatility, the tool excels in both corporate and educational contexts.

