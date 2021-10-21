

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $228.59 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $227.53 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $270.48 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.82 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $270.48 Mln. vs. $236.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $6.65



