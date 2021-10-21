Accumulus Synergy Announce the Appointment of Christopher Jeschke as Chief Technology Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, a non-profit corporation working to develop an information and data exchange platform aimed at transforming how drug innovators and health authorities worldwide interact, today announced the company has appointed Christopher Jeschke as its chief technology officer (CTO). Chris joins Accumulus Synergy from Protenus, the nation's leading cybersecurity company focused on privacy, security, and compliance threats within our nation's healthcare institutions, where he served as the CTO.



"We are thrilled to have Chris join us as our CTO. He is an experienced technical leader and an expert in engineering highly secure SaaS solutions for health and life science needs. Accumulus is currently developing a near-term and long-term product roadmap in consultation with health authorities, sponsors, and other industry stakeholders and hiring a proven CTO has been a key priority for our organization," said Frank Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Synergy.

Chris joined Protenus in 2015 shortly after the raising of their seed funding, taking their product from concept to reality over the next six years. Protenus is now the premier AI powered SaaS solution for healthcare compliance analytics and is currently in use at over 1,000 of the nation's hospitals as a central fixture in their privacy, security, and compliance programs. As Protenus grew, Chris was both the chief architect for the Protenus platform, and their executive responsible for all Engineering, R&D, Product and Security functions.

Prior to Protenus, Chris was a senior lead engineer with Booz Allen Hamilton's premiere Strategic Innovation Group where he directed internal efforts to develop and evaluate novel methods for Pharmacovigilance signal detection to contribute to FDA programs (such as MedWatch). He was also the architect for FDA's Advanced Informatics capabilities and services, supporting the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and the technical lead for multiple engagements supporting the nation's intelligence organizations. Previously, Chris served as technical manager and system architect for Advertising.com's online AdServing platform - a 2004 acquisition by AOL/Verizon.

Chris holds bachelors and master's degrees in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park and Johns Hopkins respectively, the latter with honors and a special focus on Data Science and AI.

About Accumulus Synergy

Funded by ten leading biopharma companies, the non-profit Accumulus Synergy, Inc. was formed in 2020 to create a cloud-based platform, to transform data sharing between the biopharma industry and global health authorities. The common-platform approach aims to improve efficiencies in the regulatory process by leveraging advanced technology, including data science and AI, as well as tools for secure data exchange to improve patient safety, help reduce the cost of innovation, and ultimately bring patients safe and effective medicines faster. It will work with partner companies, key stakeholders, and global health authorities to build and sustain a platform that meets regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry and manufacturing, and regulatory exchanges and submissions. For more information, please visit www.accumulus.org.