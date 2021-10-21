Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon's Grunt Receives Media Praise From US Press First Rides Report(s)

Grunt Media Coverage: Bloomberg, CNET, Forbes, Yahoo, Gizmodo, Electrek, Jalopnik, Cycle World, Gear Patrol and many more...

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced its first rides report from media outlets that visited the Volcon factory, testing out the newest Grunt production model currently being shipped to customers. Volcon's Grunt is a two-wheeled, all-terrain, off-road trail bike designed for backcountry adventures and work on the farm or ranch.

"It was a pleasure hosting members of the media at our factory and allowing them to enjoy the experience of riding the Grunt in the backwoods of Austin, TX. We believe that the Grunt is a one of a kind off-road motorcycle and a technological achievement that is a direct result of our talented team here at Volcon. The Grunt offers customers a new potential for motorcycling that doesn't require a lifetime on two wheels to fully experience the outdoors," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. "We're thrilled to offer a motorcycle that is approachable and fun to ride for people of all experience levels and backgrounds, and it's extremely rewarding to all of us when the media gives such high praise."

"An EV startup based in Texas has beat the big bike makers to the American market with an electric motorcycle that uses swappable batteries. Volcon's all-terrain electric bike, the Grunt, is not vaporware; it's not a concept. It's an EV that's being delivered to buyers right now, and it's a fine first step." - Jalopnik

"The Grunt is a seriously impressive achievement for a startup that has most of its manufacturing and assembling based in the US and even more so because Volcon has already started making customer deliveries of production bikes." - C|NET

"While the Grunt's $7,995 list price puts it a bit outside of an impulse buy for many, I started to see how someone with easy access to trails might put it on their wish list. It's nearly silent. It's pretty accommodating for riders of most sizes and experience levels. And it's easy to imagine putting it to good use for exploring tough-to-reach places without scaring all the wildlife one might want to observe or hunt." - Austin Business Journal

"While a brand-new startup promising to deliver first-of-their-kind vehicles on such a short timeframe might have raised eyebrows, Volcon has already proven it can deliver… by literally delivering. Its first electric motorcycles have already begun shipments to customers as the company doubles down on development of its Stag electric UTV." - Electrek

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

