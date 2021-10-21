

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corporation (L) said Andrew Tisch will retire from the Office of the President at the end of the calendar year. He will continue to serve on the board as Co-Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee.



'At the end of this December, I will relinquish my executive responsibilities and step away from the Office of the President. Loews Corporation is in great shape and the time is right,' Andrew Tisch stated.



Loews noted that Tisch will also remain on the board of CNA Financial.



