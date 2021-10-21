Post-Installed Anchors Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Post-Installed Anchors Market by Product Type (Mechanical Anchor and Chemical Anchor), by Substrate Type (Concrete, Masonry, Natural Stone, and Others), by End-User Type (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's post-installed anchors market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Post-Installed Anchors Market: Highlights from the Report

Post-installed anchors can be categorized into mechanical anchors and chemical anchors. Mechanical anchors are first placed into a pre-drilled hole and then they expand. Chemical anchors are anchor bolts that are placed in a pre-drilled hole, which contains an adhesive that dries and bonds to the anchor rod thread as well as the substrate. The basic purpose of an anchor is to provide a means of attachment between two or more separate elements.

The sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a significant impact on the construction industry. Disruption in the supply chain, halt in infrastructure and commercial projects, and lockdown across the world were some of the major consequences of COVID-19 witnessed across the globe. The post-installed anchors market was no exception to it and witnessed a decline of -7.3% in 2020 amid the pandemic, quite aligned with the decline in the construction industry. However, the recovery from the disruption brought by the COVID pandemic is expected to start from 2021 onwards. It is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2021 only, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period. Overall, the post-installed anchors market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 5.8% in the long run to reach US$ 4.3 billion in 2026.

Based on the product type, mechanical anchor is expected to remain the larger segment during the forecast period, owing to ease in installation. Increasing demand for mechanical anchors from various applications coupled with an expected recovery in the construction industry further aggravates the demand for mechanical anchors in the years to come. In addition to that, mechanical anchors are usually cheaper than chemical anchors, provide stable performance, and are best for time-critical projects as one can apply loads to mechanical fasteners immediately after installation.

Based on the substrate type, concrete is expected to remain the dominant substrate type in the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most used construction material as it poses high compressive strength, high-temperature resistance, and excellent water resistance characteristics. In addition to that, growing urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income of the consumer is expected to drive the market.

Based on the end-user type, infrastructure is expected to hold the major share in the market during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization in the developing economies and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for post-installed anchors during the forecast period. The demand for post-installed anchors is growing in the region owing to an increase in building and construction activities, rapid urbanization, and industrialization in key economies such as China and India. In addition to that, improving economic conditions are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

Following are the key players in the post-installed anchors market:

Hilti Corporation

Wurth Group

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Simpson strong Tie Co. Inc.

Sika AG

Halfen Gmbh

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

DEWALT

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the post-installed anchors market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Product Type

Mechanical Anchor (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chemical Anchor (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Substrate Type

Concrete (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Masonry (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Natural Stone (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by End-User Type

Infrastructure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Post-Installed Anchors Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA and Canada )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

