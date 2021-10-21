DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.10.2021 / 17:22

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Street: Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven' Postal code: 63225 City: Langen (Hessen)

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.

City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AEPF III 15 S.à r.l., Wecken & Cie.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Nov 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 90.40 % 0.00 % 90.40 % 107777324 Previous notification 76.52 % 0.00 % 76.52 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0XFSF0 0 97434868 0.00 % 90.40 % Total 97434868 90.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % % APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % % Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % % Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.40 % % 90.40 % - % % % BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % % AGM Management, LLC % % % Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % % APO Corp. % % % Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % % Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % % Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % % Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % % Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % % Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % % AEPF III 1 S.à r.l. % % % AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. 90.40 % % 90.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

In connection with an internal restructuring on 30 November 2019, APH Holdings (FC), L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd. and APO (FC), LLC were removed and APH Holdings (DC), L.P. and Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. were included in the chain of controlled undertakings.

Date

20 Oct 2021



