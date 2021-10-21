

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced a plan to ensure that if an anti-coronavirus vaccine is authorized for children aged 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country.



The announcement comes in anticipation of the FDA and CDC's decision on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-old children.



The FDA's independent advisory committee is scheduled to meet on October 26 and the CDC's independent advisory committee is meeting on November 2-3.



The White House said that the Administration has procured enough vaccine to support vaccination for the country's 28 million children in the specific age group if authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.



The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites.



Nearly 190 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, as per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



With 86759 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,220,057, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The seven-day average of Covid cases is 76,496, which shows a 25 percent decline in the last fortnight, as per data compiled by New York Times.



An additional 3072 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 731,271.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 19 percent to 57,745 within the last two weeks.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference that a study in the MMWR report found that two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was 93 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations among these adolescents aged 12 to 18.



She also told reporters that AY 4.2 virus, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant, has emerged in the country.



