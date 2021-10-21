Zenfolio launches new reimagined, future-forward platform in the UK

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio, the market leading website builder and business resource for photographers, today announced that its revolutionary new platform is now available in the UK.

Following a successful launch in the US, the new all-in-one Zenfolio platform is a gamechanger for photographers. With an integrated suite of advanced tools and workflows enhanced by intelligent automation, it provides an easy-to-use, efficient solution to manage and grow a thriving photography businesses.

"The UK has always been a very important market for Zenfolio and our new platform gives photographers sophisticated tools to improve their business productivity, with automated, efficient workflows for mobile-friendly interactions with their clients," said John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO.

The new platform combines a comprehensive website builder, photo gallery and e-commerce solution, with sophisticated CRM tools that work 24/7/365. The integrated booking, real-time scheduling, invoicing, payment and automatic fulfilment capabilities enable photographers to spend more time behind the lens while the Zenfolio platform is multitasking behind the scenes.

While a photographer is shooting, the platform is booking new clients. While a photographer is editing, the platform is selling prints, frames, canvases and more. Even while a photographer is sleeping, the platform is emailing client campaigns and promotions.

The platform is built on an advanced machine-learning infrastructure that provides valuable analytical insights and recommendations, and enhanced photo searching options. It enables intuitive selling, flexible promotional coupon creation, and an ordering system for digital downloads along with automated fulfilment and shipping of lab photo products from One Vision Imaging (OVI).

People Filter, which utilizes facial recognition software built on multiple layers of data protection and enhanced privacy settings, helps photographers and their clients search through hundreds of photos in seconds, streamlining the photo proofing and selection process.

Built from the ground up and drawing on 15 years of experience, extensive customer research and a multi-million dollar technology investment, the new Zenfolio platform has intelligent workflow automation at its core and currently offers three feature-rich plans servicing all types of photographers at every stage of their photography journey. ProSuite, the most advanced plan on the market, is specifically geared to service the needs of professional photographers, while Portfolio and PortfolioPlus have been developed to cater to the needs of aspiring and part-time photographers.

For more info and to sign-up visit: https://zenfolio.com/uk.

