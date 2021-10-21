

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence deteriorated less than expected in October, after improving in the previous month, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence index dropped to -4.8 from -4.0 in September. Economists had forecast a score of -5.0.



In August, the reading was -5.3.



The corresponding index for the EU shed 0.9 points to -6.1 in October. In August, the score was -6.3 percent.



The indicator remains close to or above its pre-pandemic level in both regions, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from October 1 to 20.



Final data for the monthly consumer confidence index is set to be released along with the economic sentiment data on October 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de