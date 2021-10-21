Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2021, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.92% Residential Secure Income 0.78% RIT Capital Partners 0.39% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.31% Pershing Square Holdings 0.28% BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.18% UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.02% Total 2.88%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows: