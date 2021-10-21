Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 21
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2021, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.92%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.78%
|RIT Capital Partners
|0.39%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.31%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.28%
|BBGI Global Infrastructure
|0.18%
|UIL Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.02%
|Total
|2.88%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2021, the ten largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF
|4.43%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|3.81%
|Grainger
|2.17%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.08%
|Secure Income REIT
|1.97%
|Vonovia
|1.94%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|1.88%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|1.85%
|US Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2026
|1.43%
|GCP Student Living
|1.37%
|Total
|22.93%
