DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Anticipated to Propel with an Escalated CAGR of 4.48% for the Study Period 2018-30, Investigates DelveInsight

- The ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer market is witnessing the expected launch of three emerging therapies in the first-line market. Similarly, few therapies are also expected to launch in second-line as well.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, current and forecasted ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key highlights from the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:

According to an analysis by DelveInsight, the market size for ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was USD 919 million in 2020 in the United States .

in 2020 in . As per DelveInsight's estimate, the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market is anticipated to be inclined towards a positive shift due to various factors like the launch of upcoming therapies and an increase in cancer prevalence.

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market size is set to show an extensive jump by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2018-2030.

from 2018-2030. In 2020, the diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer in the US were 145,902. As per DelveInsight, the diagnosed prevalent metastatic breast cancer cases are likely to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.17%.

As per DelveInsight, the diagnosed prevalent metastatic breast cancer cases are likely to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of Key pharmaceutical companies in the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market such as Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group) , Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Sermonix Pharmaceutical, Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and others are involved in the development of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment therapies.

and others are involved in the development of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment therapies. The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline therapies include Elacestrant (RAD1901), Amcenestrant (SAR439859) , Rintodestrant (G1T48), Camizestrant + Palbociclib, Giredestrant + Palbociclib, Lasofoxifene + Abemaciclib, and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30.

and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30. DelveInsight estimates that the market size of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer in the 7MM is expected to increase by the end of 2030, the primary growth factor for this surge will be the anticipated approval of emerging therapies

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Landscape

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer: Overview

A steroid hormone - estradiol, plays an essential part in breast cancer development and progression, and a majority of human breast cancers start as estrogen-dependent and express the estrogen receptor (ER).

Encoded by the ESR1 gene, the Estrogen receptor alpha (ERa) is a member of the nuclear hormone receptor superfamily expressed in nearly 70% of newly diagnosed breast cancers.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

According to an analysis by DelveInsight, the diagnosed prevalent cases of metastatic breast cancer were 341,748 in 2020, in the 7MM.

In the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer was 24,575 in 2020 which included 17,654 cases from first-line and 6,920 cases from the second line.

The ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

HR-positive breast cancer total diagnosed prevalent cases

HR-positive breast cancer stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Metastatic breast cancer total diagnosed prevalent cases

ESR1 mutated metastatic breast cancer diagnosed prevalent cases

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiological Insights

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market

Current clinical strategies to effectively treat and prevent recurrence of ER-positive breast cancer is with endocrine therapies (ET), which target the ER through hormone deprivation or antagonistic binding of the receptor. Endocrine therapy is the most important therapeutic procedure for estrogen receptor ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer patients. Patients detected with ESR1 mutations are observed to derive clinical benefit when treated with fulvestrant and CDK4/6 targeted therapies (palbociclib, ribociclib, or abemaciclib), but the development of more potent selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), and/or new targeted biotherapies are needed to overcome the endocrine-resistant phenotype of ESR1 mutant-bearing tumors. Other targeted agents such as the mTOR inhibitor - everolimus are combined with ET in the metastatic setting, as these have shown improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients compared to ET alone.

ESR1-Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer is not comprehensively studied; therefore, the emerging landscape of this condition is not very robust. As per the secondary domain searches and exploring clinical trials site, it has been observed that very few clinical trials had been registered for this indication.

Key players such as Roche, Sermonix Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others are developing therapies for ESR1-Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer. Giredestrant by Roche is an oral, non-steroidal, selective ER antagonist with promising single-agent activity. It is an investigational next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in people with hormone receptor (HR)-positive. Lasofoxifene is being investigated by Sermonix Pharmaceutical as a potent, bioavailable selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM). Amcenestrant from Sanofi is orally administered and has antitumor activity in patients with wild type (WT) and ESR1-Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer. SAR439859 belongs to a class of drugs called selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERD).

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Landscape

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market: Drivers and Barriers

An increase in the incidence of ESR1-Mutations in Breast Cancer in the 7MM can be considered a major growth factor of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market. Increasing demand for novel drugs for ESR1 mutation treatment leading to the discovery of potentially targeting treatment therapies, consequently giving rise to the launch of new and emerging drugs are also considered prominent ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market propellers.

Now, ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer undiagnosed and unreported cases may serve as drawbacks in the SR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market growth. Apart from that, the challenges faced during the identification of ESR1 mutations in standard clinical practice, as well as the presence of paucity in ER-positive PDX models from MBC patients, especially patients with ESR1 mutations are obstructions faced during primary diagnosis. Also, the absence of a robust pipeline leads to the need for improvement in the treatments. Therefore, testing a new treatment or looking at different combinations of existing treatments has become necessary.

Although not highly vigorous, many emerging therapies are present in the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer domain, which DelveInsight estimates to be the leading factor in the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market surge.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Forecast

Scope of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Report

Study Period: 2018-2030

2018-2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and .] Key Companies: Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group), Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Sermonix Pharmaceutical, Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis

Radius Pharmaceuticals/Berlin-Chemie (Menarini Group), Sanofi, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Sermonix Pharmaceutical, Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis Key ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies : Elacestrant (RAD1901), Amcenestrant (SAR439859) , Rintodestrant (G1T48), Camizestrant + Palbociclib, Giredestrant + Palbociclib, Lasofoxifene + Abemaciclib

: Elacestrant (RAD1901), Amcenestrant , Rintodestrant (G1T48), Camizestrant + Palbociclib, Giredestrant + Palbociclib, Lasofoxifene + Abemaciclib Therapeutic Assessment : ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and barriers

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc.

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook and Treatment

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer 3 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer: Market overview at a glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer 5 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 6 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer: Country Wise-Epidemiology 7 Treatments & Medical Practices in ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer 8 Current Treatment in ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer 9 Emerging Treatment in ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer 10 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer: Competitive Analysis 11 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis 12 7MM: Country-wise Market Analysis 13 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer United States Market Size 14 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer EU5 Market Size 15 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Japan Market Size 16 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers 17 ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers 18 Report Methodology 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Assessment

Related Reports

HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "HER2-Negative Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles and active key companies involved like AstraZeneca, Laekna, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Roche, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Haihe Biopharma, G1 Therapeutics, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the HR Positive/ HER2 Negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape covering pipeline drug profiles and key companies involved like Sanofi, BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Tesaro, Inc, Angiochem, and several others.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "Metastatic Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles and key companies involved like Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, Tyme, Inc, Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc, and others.

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and key companies involved like Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co, Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, and many others.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key companies involved like Merck, Roche, CytoDyn, Infinity, Treadwell Therapeutics, and many more.

ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer Pipeline

DelveInsight's, "ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, and key companies involved likeBeiGene, H3 Biomedicine, AstraZeneca, Olema Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Roche, G1 Therapeutics, Sanofi, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, and several others.

Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight's 'Hormone Receptor (HR) positive/ Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) negative Breast Cancer-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved like Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, and many others.

ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the ESR1 Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology trends.

Inflammatory breast cancer Epidemiology

DelveInsight's "Inflammatory breast cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Inflammatory breast cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight Launch Landscape Analysis is assisting clients in the assessment of products in the desired area along with identification of First Launch, Launch Timelines, Geographies of Launch utilizing Primary Intelligence, Internal database reviewing, Pipeline Assessment and Literature analysis through press releases, research publications, country-specific reports.

