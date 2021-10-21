Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) confirms its status as a technology leader by advancing to 6th place at the 11th edition of France's TOP 250 French software publishers event organized by EY and Numeum. Over the past three years, the Group has gained no less than eight places in this ranking, from 14th place in 2019 to 10th place in 2020, and now this year to 6th place.

The robust growth profile of Claranova's business portfolio has helped establish the Group among the market's historic leaders of the French software publishing sector such as Dassault Systèmes, Ubisoft or Sopra Steria Group. With a 56% increase in revenue over the period, including 22% at constant scope1, Claranova significantly outperformed the panel comprised of 269 software publishers (+9.1% in revenue compared to 2019). The Group maintained its track record of strong growth in FY 2020-2021 with revenue of €472 million, up 21% at constant exchange rates, accompanied by a twofold increase in operating profitability.

In this 11th edition of the TOP 250 ranking, Claranova also maintained its 2nd place in the "Retail customers and Video Games" category and consolidated its position as a leading technological player in the B2C segment2. With tens of millions of users in more than 15 countries, Claranova also boasts a unique international dimension with 95% of its revenue generated outside of France compared to 59% for the other publishers in the panel.

With a global, diversified and international offering, Claranova has rapidly established itself among France's Top 10 software publishers and will maintain its growth momentum with a target for €700 million in annual revenue by 2023 and an EBITDA margin above 10%3

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

1 €409 million in revenues generated in FY 2019-2020 compared to €262 million in FY 2018-2019.

2 B2C or Business-to-Consumer refers to the process where businesses sell products and services directly to individual consumers.

3 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

