

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in Japan was up 0.2 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in August.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.1 percent on year - matching expectations following the flat reading in the previous month.



Among the individual components, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, education and recreation. Prices were flat for clothing and down for medical care, transportation and communications.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent and core CPI rose 0.1 percent.



