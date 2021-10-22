- (PLX AI) - Essity 9-month sales SEK 87,641 million vs. estimate SEK 88,100 million.
- • 9-month adjusted EBITA SEK 10,603 million vs. estimate SEK 10,400 million
- • Company presents new business areas and new sales growth target
- • Essity new growth target is to achieve sales growth of more than 5%, which includes both organic and acquisitions
- • This replaces the previous target of organic sales growth of more than 3%
- • Growth, both organic and through acquisitions, is prioritized in the Medical Solutions, Incontinence Products, Feminine Care and Professional Hygiene product categories
