Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading Update 2021 Q3

- Outlook for 2021 direct result per share € 1.80 - 1.85 at upper end of previous range
- Disposal of four French centers executed
- Stable occupancy and high rent collection underpin resilience of the portfolio
- Benelux retail investment market continues to improve
- Customers increasingly appreciate our centers with NPS growing to +23
- Recognition for sustainability efforts further advances
