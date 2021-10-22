Anzeige
22.10.2021
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading Update 2021 Q3

  • Outlook for 2021 direct result per share € 1.80 - 1.85 at upper end of previous range
  • Disposal of four French centers executed
  • Stable occupancy and high rent collection underpin resilience of the portfolio
  • Benelux retail investment market continues to improve
  • Customers increasingly appreciate our centers with NPS growing to +23
  • Recognition for sustainability efforts further advances

