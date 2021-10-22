

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said that phase 3 results from a trial, which evaluated Dupixent or dupilumab in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis, met its primary and all key secondary endpoints.



The trial results showed that Dupixent significantly reduced itch at 12 weeks, and nearly three times as many Dupixent patients experienced reductions in both itch and skin lesions at 24 weeks.



Prurigo nodularis is a chronic type 2 inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions.



An additional trial in the LIBERTY-PN PRIME clinical program, PRIME, is fully enrolled. PRIME has a similar trial design and is expected to read out in in the first half of 2022. Regeneron and Sanofi plan to begin regulatory submissions in 2022.



The potential use of Dupixent in prurigo nodularis is currently under clinical development, and the safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.



