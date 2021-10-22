- (PLX AI) - Lifco Q3 sales SEK 4,158 million vs. estimate SEK 4,200 million.
- • Q3 pretax profit SEK 692 million vs. estimate SEK 774 million
|07:40
|Lifco Q3 Net Income SEK 518 Million vs. Estimate SEK 600 Million
|07:36
|LIFCO AB: Interim Report January - September 2021
|01.10.
|LIFCO AB: Lifco acquires assets of Danish Zenith Dental
|01.10.
|LIFCO AB: Lifco publishes its interim report for January-September on 22 October
|03.09.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Lifco AB on STO Corporate Bonds (315/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Lifco AB with
effect from 2021-09-06. Last day of trading is set to 2023-08-25. The
instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds....
