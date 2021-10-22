Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
Neue Biotechnologie mit dem Vertrauen des Vatikans!
WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 
Frankfurt
22.10.21
08:02 Uhr
3,827 Euro
-0,003
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.10.2021 | 08:04
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, October 21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2021 will commence today, 22 October 2021, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 23 November 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

22 October 2021

