Research from the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows that high-renewables operation is possible, and less expensive, when a range of energy storage technologies are used.From pv magazine USA As the U.S. power grid progresses toward being sourced with 100% renewable energy, storage becomes critical to operating reliably and cost-effectively. Research at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) suggests that there is no single "silver bullet" storage technology, but instead, a mix of technologies that could offer the most optimal future. In a study published in Energy & Environmental ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...