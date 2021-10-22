Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF ), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Male, Chairman, will provide a Company Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on Monday 1 November 2021 at 3:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event, via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/love-hemp-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male

Chairman & Director Anna Legge

Chief Communications Officer +44 (0) 7926 397 675

andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com

+44 (0) 7500 773 415

anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

rf@hannam.partners AQSE Corporate Advisor

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine

Gordon-Foxwell

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

lovehemp@blytheweigh.com



About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

