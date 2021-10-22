Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
Neue Biotechnologie mit dem Vertrauen des Vatikans!
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Investor Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF ), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Male, Chairman, will provide a Company Update via the Investor Meet Company platform on Monday 1 November 2021 at 3:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event, via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/love-hemp-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

Anna Legge
Chief Communications Officer

+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew.male@lovehempgroup.com


+44 (0) 7500 773 415
anna.legge@lovehempgroup.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited		+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners
AQSE Corporate Advisor
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine
Gordon-Foxwell
Blytheweigh
+44 (0) 207 138 3204
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com


About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669212/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Investor-Presentation

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
