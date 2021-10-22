- (PLX AI) - SOBI Q3 revenue SEK 3,761 million.
- • Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,500-15,000 million
- • Outlook FY EBITA margin 33-35%
|08:10
|SOBI Q3 EBITA SEK 1,166 Million
|08:06
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB: Sobi publishes report for the third quarter 2021
|AGNAFIT BIDCO AB: Agnafit Bidco has received all necessary approvals from authorities for the recommended public offer to the shareholders of Sobi
|Apellis and Sobi gets positive CHMP opinion for Aspaveli to treat rare blood disorder
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) receives positive CHMP opinion for treatment of PNH
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) announce today that the Committee for Medicinal...
