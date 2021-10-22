- (PLX AI) - Wallenstam Q3 rental income SEK 585 million.
|Wallenstam Q3 Profit After Tax SEK 828 Million
|WALLENSTAM AB: SOVA chooses best city location in Gothenburg
|WALLENSTAM AB: 10,000 apartment construction starts
|WALLENSTAM AB: Zoning plan ready for 900 apartments in Älta
|WALLENSTAM AB: Completed transactions, occupations and construction starts during the third quarter, 2021
