

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has received unconditional authorization from the European Commission for the acquisition of of a controlling interest in Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. As a result, Generali believes the antitrust condition related to the offer document has been fulfilled.



Assicurazioni Generali noted that the offer will be promoted exclusively in Italy and will be addressed on equal terms to all shareholders of Cattolica. Cattolica's shares are listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana.



