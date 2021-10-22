INVISIO AB: INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call October 29 at 10:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 29 at 10.00 CEST where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Interim Report January - September 2021.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a Q&A session. The Interim Report January - September 2021 will be published on October 28, 2021, at 14:00 CEST.



Phone number for the conference:



To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.



Standard international: +44 (0) 2071928338

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 8 56618467, (Toll free): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Toll free): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Toll free): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (Local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Toll free): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Toll free): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Toll free): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 618 1206

Webcast



To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4idytzuh

For further information, please contact



Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: mpn@invisio.com

About INVISIO AB (publ)



INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

