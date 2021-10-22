

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc. (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its third quarter group RevPAR increased 65.9%. For the year-to-date period, group RevPAR was up 37.1%.



The company noted that RevPAR is presented on a comparable basis, comprising groupings of hotels that have traded in all months in both years being compared.



In Americas region, third-quarter RevPAR was up 76.3% compared to 2020. US RevPAR was down 7% compared to 2019. Across the region, occupancy was 66%, up from 60% in the prior quarter.



In EMEAA region, third-quarter RevPAR was up 86% compared to 2020. Occupancy rose to 49%, improving from 34% in the second-quarter.



In Greater China, quarterly RevPAR was down 8.4% compared to 2020, with occupancy of 49% for the quarter.



